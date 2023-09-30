Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 225.9% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LLY opened at $537.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

