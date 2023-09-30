SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.10.

NYSE SITE opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,588,935.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,028 shares of company stock worth $4,035,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

