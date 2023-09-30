Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

