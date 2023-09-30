Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

CRM stock opened at $202.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

