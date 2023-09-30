Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.
Safestay Price Performance
LON SSTY opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.99. Safestay has a 12-month low of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.51.
About Safestay
