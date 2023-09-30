Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.

LON SSTY opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.99. Safestay has a 12-month low of GBX 13.10 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 31 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

