Royal Bank of Canada Lowers W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $73.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.1 %

WPC opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.