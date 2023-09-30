Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

