Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.