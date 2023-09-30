Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

