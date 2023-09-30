Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 77 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 710,566 shares of company stock valued at $154,694,690. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.78. 4,405,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.