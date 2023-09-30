Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 123,755 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.41. 4,441,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day moving average is $213.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

