Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.92.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.61 on Friday, reaching $822.96. 409,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,792. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $806.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

