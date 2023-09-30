PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $50.30 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.08.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

