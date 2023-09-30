Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.10 target price on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85, a PEG ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,691 shares of company stock worth $13,539,879. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

