PFG Advisors Has $2.23 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.02 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

