Perion Network’s (PERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Price Performance

NASDAQ PERI opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

