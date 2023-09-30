Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.