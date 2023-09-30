Oppenheimer Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $81.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

