O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

GWW stock opened at $691.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $484.52 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

