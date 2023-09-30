O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $23.32 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $365.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

