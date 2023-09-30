Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Nordstrom stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

