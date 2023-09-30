NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.60%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

