Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.