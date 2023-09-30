Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,694,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

