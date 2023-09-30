Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $395.95 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.90. The stock has a market cap of $373.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

