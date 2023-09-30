Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 83,225 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises about 2.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after buying an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

