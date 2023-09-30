Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.