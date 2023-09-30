Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 118 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

