Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after acquiring an additional 581,948 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

