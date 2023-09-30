Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.02, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.