Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $212.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

