Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.31. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.