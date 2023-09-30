Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,992 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $97,265,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.