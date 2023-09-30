Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $3,060,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

