Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 756,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

