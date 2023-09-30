Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTG. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
