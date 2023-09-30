KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

