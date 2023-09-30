KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after buying an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after buying an additional 747,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,620,619 shares of company stock worth $49,321,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

