Kercheville Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.6% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.