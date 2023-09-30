Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.07. The company had a trading volume of 540,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,715. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.