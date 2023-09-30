Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $704,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.