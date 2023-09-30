iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,775. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

