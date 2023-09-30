iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

