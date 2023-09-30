International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

THM stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.