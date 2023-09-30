International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.5 %
THM stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 million, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.