Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 542 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $572.18. The company has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

