ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 143 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 56.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

