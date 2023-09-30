ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $295,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

