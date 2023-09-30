HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $395.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.90 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

