HF Advisory Group LLC Buys 427 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.