HF Advisory Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 3,419,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,672. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

